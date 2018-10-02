This Halloween month snuggle up under your blankets and grab the popcorn to binge watch October's new releases on Netflix. With a ton of new shows and movies, Netflix's fall release has something new for everyone. For those who love horror, go back to the classics with The Shining and come back for new releases like Creeped Out, and Truth or Dare.
Check out the list of all the shows and movies that you can watch on Netflix this October:
Oct. 1
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She's Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil's Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Oct. 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times
MeatEater: Season 7
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python's Life of Brian
Oct. 3
Truth or Dare (2017)
Oct. 4
Creeped Out
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Oct. 5
Big Mouth: Season 2
Dancing Queen
Élite
Empire Games
Little Things: Season 2
Malevolent
Private Life
Super Monsters Save Halloween
Super Monsters: Season 2
The Rise of Phoenixes
YG Future Strategy Office
Oct. 6
Little Things: Season 1
Oct. 8
Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond
Oct. 9
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4
Oct. 10
22 July
Pacto de Sangue
Oct. 11
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Schitt's Creek: Season 4
Oct. 12
Apostle
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
FightWorld
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
The Haunting of Hill House
The Kindergarten Teacher
Oct. 15
Octonauts: Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
Oct. 16
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up
Oct. 19
Accidentally in Love
Ask the Doctor
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series
Derren Brown: Sacrifice
Distrito salvaje
Gnome Alone
Haunted
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2
Illang: The Wolf Brigade
Larva Island
Making a Murderer: Part 2
The Night Comes For Us
Wanderlust
Oct. 21
Robozuna
Oct. 23
Adam Sandler 100% Fresh
Oct. 24
Bodyguard
Oct. 25
Great News: Season 2
Oct. 26
Been So Long
Castlevania: Season 2
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Dovlatov
Jefe
Shirkers
Terrorism Close Calls
Oct. 27
Girl from Nowhere
Oct. 28
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Oct. 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
The Degenerates
Oct. 31
Goldie & Bear: Season 2
Gun City