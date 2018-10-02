This Halloween month snuggle up under your blankets and grab the popcorn to binge watch October's new releases on Netflix. With a ton of new shows and movies, Netflix's fall release has something new for everyone. For those who love horror, go back to the classics with The Shining and come back for new releases like Creeped Out, and Truth or Dare.

Check out the list of all the shows and movies that you can watch on Netflix this October:

Oct. 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Oct. 3

Truth or Dare (2017)

Oct. 4

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Oct. 5

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Élite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy Office

Oct. 6

Little Things: Season 1

Oct. 8

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

Oct. 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

Oct. 10

22 July

Pacto de Sangue

Oct. 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Schitt's Creek: Season 4

Oct. 12

Apostle

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

The Haunting of Hill House

The Kindergarten Teacher

Oct. 15

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

Oct. 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up

Oct. 19

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito salvaje

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

Making a Murderer: Part 2

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3

The Night Comes For Us

Wanderlust

Oct. 21

Robozuna

Oct. 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh

Oct. 24

Bodyguard

Oct. 25

Great News: Season 2

Oct. 26

Been So Long

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

Oct. 27

Girl from Nowhere

Oct. 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Oct. 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

The Degenerates

Oct. 31

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

Gun City