It's official. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is soon going to hit the TV screens with its fourth season. The Emmy award-winning hilarious series that won millions of hearts the world over with its quirky tale-telling, had hit a roadblock due to the pandemic. Leaving many of its fans in a state of lull wondering what really happened to its prime character Midge (Miriam) Maisel.

Clearing the air on the comeback and giving her fans a sneak peek into the new season, actor Rachel Brosnahan shared on Instagram: "First peek at Season 4 of @maiseltv! Pinky promise it's on its way soon. Can't wait for you to see."

Fans are excited

The vibrant stills shared across social media received an overwhelming response from fans.

While in the first image, a straight-faced Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) can be seen lying in a dressing room, surrounded by cabaret dancers, the second photo shows her parents, Abe ( Tony Shalhoub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle) sitting in a room with dinner trays looking at something.

Season 3 saw both Maisel and her parents facing financial hardship and her parents were forced to leave their home. The show ended in 2019 December as Midge's world turned upside down after not really making it to Shy Baldwin's big tour.

Earlier in June this year, the 31-year-old star had dropped another hint on season 4 of the popular show.

With a focus on the lives of Jewish families settled in New York, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tells the tale of a happily-settled housewife Midge Maisel who accidentally finds herself on a rare journey of becoming a professional stand-up comedian in the 1950s/1960s.