Simu Liu is the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the actor has been signed by Marvel Studios to play the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Liu, known for starring in Kim's Convenience, surprisingly bagged the role to portray the Master of Kung-fu in Marvel Studios' first Asian superhero movie without an agent. At present, rarely does an actor manage to win such big roles in Hollywood without being represented by an agent.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liu has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The Canadian actor may just become a desirable figure in Hollywood after tapping the Marvel lead role. Prior, Liu has also appeared in ABC's Fresh Off the Boat and BBC America's Orphan Black.

Liu was recently vocal on Twitter against a racist remark made by SNL's new cast member Shane Gillis. The controversy led Gillis getting fired.

Liu's casting was publicly revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-con. But surprisingly, the actor himself had only learned of the news four days prior to the event. In an earlier interview with ET Canada, Liu recounted the experience.

"It's Tuesday night. It's two nights after I screen-tested in New York," Liu remembers. "When you're an actor, the whole audition adage is 'Forget about it,' Leave it at the door, just do your best job and if they call, they call. This was not one of those times. Every single second was excruciating, every time my phone buzzed my heart skipped. It was a very unhealthy equilibrium state," he said.

You can check out the actor reacting to his casting news in the video below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021.