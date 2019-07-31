Marvel's Wanda is all set to tie the knot! Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who has been dating Milo Greene frontman Robbie Arnett for three years, is now engaged to him.

The first time that the two made an appearance as a couple was back in September 2017 when they attended the Gersh pre-Emmys party and were photographed together. However, that was one of the few moments when they stepped out at the red carpet together.

Olsen has been extremely guarded about her personal life, but the engagement does not come as a surprise to many. The two have been seen together on numerous occasions. Not to mention how they even took some time off of New York City to go on a vacation in Mexico.

Before Robbie, the actress was linked to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook. In fact, they also got engaged after dating for about three years. However, they called off the engagement later.

It is not the only Olsen who has been making headlines for taking the next step in a relationship. Sister Ashley Olsen was also seen donning a ring as she stepped out with her boyfriend Louis Eisner.

The couple was spotted in Pacific Palisades, California, and set the rumour mills abuzz with possible news of being engaged. Although they have not confirmed the reports yet, we know for sure that one Olsen sister will be tying the knot soon!

On a professional front, Elizabeth Olsen will be seen in the fourth phase of MCU films as she will star in WandaVision, a venture of Disney+ and in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Directed by Scott Derrickson, the film will bring back MCU's Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch. He will be donning his Cloak of Levitation again and will reunite with his Avengers: Endgame co-star.