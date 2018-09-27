Maruti Suzuki's compact SUV Vitara Brezza is one of the hot-selling vehicles in India. The first compact SUV of Maruti Suzuki has now added another feather in its cap by achieving four out of five stars in a crash test conducted by the global safety watchdog Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with standard double airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages, achieved four stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The adult occupant protection in the Vitara Brezza was good and robust, the Global NCAP reports said.

The child occupant protection rating was only two stars due to the forward facing positioning of the 18-month-old dummy in the test, though the 3-year-old dummy received good protection. The report further claims the markings for the ISOFIX child seat anchorages are incorrect for Global NCAP testing protocols.

"The four-star result for Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza is really impressive. It demonstrates clearly the safety engineering capabilities of India's leading vehicle manufacturer. It also shows the beneficial effects of the Indian Government's new crash test standards helping to raise levels of vehicle safety. We are getting very close now to seeing India's first five-star car," said David Ward, Global NCAP Secretary General.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's rival Tata Nexon also achieved 4-star in Global NCAP crash test conducted in August. Tata Nexon scored 13.56 points out of 17 points to secure a four-star rating in adult occupant safety while the SUV scored 25 points out of 49 to attain three stars in child equipment safety.

Meanwhile, Global NCAP also crash-tested Renault's Lodgy MPV without airbags in its standard version. The MPV received zero stars for Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant Protection. The zero star result was partly due to the lack of airbags.