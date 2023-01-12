On the second day of the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki on Thursday unveiled the much awaited Jimny 5 door which will go on sale in the country from May 2023, followed by other global markets.

The company also revealed the Fronx in India and the SUV will be sold through Nexa dealerships.

"With these launches, the company aims to take leadership spot in the SUV segment in India by FY 23-24," said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki.

The Jimny 5-door will be made in India at the brand's Gurugram plant and will also be exported to other markets. The bookings also opened on Thursday.

The Jimny 5-door has a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that makes 105 PS of max power and 134 Nm of torque, which can be had with a 5MT or a 4AT with pro all-wheel drive setup.

The SUV measures 3985 mm in length and with a wheelbase of 2,590mm. Its wheelbase is 340mm longer than the 3-door model.

It has a width of 1,645mm and a height of 1,720mm.

In terms of features, the Jimny 5-door gets SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Arkamys sound system with 6 airbags, hill descent control, rear-view camera and ABS.

The other SUV Fronx is expected to have 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, making 90 PS and 113 Nm or a new 1.0-litre K10C turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 100 PS of max power and 148 Nm of peak torque.