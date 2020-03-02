The largest carmaker in India Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) saw a marginal decline of -2.3% domestic passenger vehicles. This, when compared to YOY. It sold 133,702 cars in February 2020 for the same month in 2019 it sold 136,912. The biggest factor for the decline was contributed by Maruti Omni and Eco which declined by -22.9%.

The mini Segment consisting of Alto, S-Presso saw a whopping increase of 11.1%, It sold 27,499 in February 2020 and 24,751 in February 2019. The compact segment - WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S saw a decline of -3.9%, It sold 69,828 in February 2020 and 72,678 in February 2019.

The mid-size Maruti Ciaz saw a huge drop of -17.5% even though the sales were less, It sold 2,544 in February 2020 and 3,084 in February 2019. The utility vehicles like Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara, Brezza, XL6 saw a marginal increment of 3.5%, It sold 22,604 in February 2020 and 21,834 in February 2019.

However, the light commercial vehicle – Super Carry saw a huge decline of -79.5%. It sold 448 in February 2020 and 2,188 in February 2019. The good news was export which was increased by 7.1%. It sold 10,261 in February 2020 and 9,582 in February 2019.

Overall sales were 147,110 in February 2020 and 148,682 in February 2019.

Will the upcoming Petrol, Diesel price hike due to the BS-VI low emission fuel affect car sales? That's something which we need to wait and watch.

