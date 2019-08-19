We find the life of DJ's easy, but it's not. Because we don't see another part of their chapter, we cant see their preparation their hard work for setting up EDM set. Like other renowned DJ's, we found one of our Indian EDM master Martin Dsouza's gives his effort for preparing EDM set behind the stage.

Like every other DJ'S Martin Dsouza always focus on creating a lively atmosphere in every night party pubs and clubs. He always makes people dance on his music and his this quality has made him one of the most exceptional EDM player of not only India but of entire Asia. He is also becoming a part of many B-town and other film industry with his music. As Martin has performed in many top events were many entrepreneurs, and film-related people have enjoyed his events.

His USP is his fresh music, which helps him to continue the same energy in every party, and people enjoy for hours on his music.

There is a thick line between a regular DJ and Successful Dj. Martin Dsouza uniquely put his foot with confidence, every time he begins the party, which separates him from others in his business. Martin works with pride without arrogance.

Martin Dsouza believes in creating different stuff. He tries lots of new beats in his work, and this is working for him; he is marking his name in Night Clubs, Concerts and each place where he performs.

Martin is now a Popular face in Bengaluru and many other places in India. There is no night club left where he has not performed. He has been everywhere in entire India and even in Dubai and other sites where he has got the chance to perform against thousands of people.

When Martin starts his EDM, he creates a different energetic aura in the place, and his this quality has made him busy for more than six years now.

Dj's energy gets energy from their house when people dance on their music Dj's get more power from it.

Martin music has always been refreshing, every time you hear him, it is different from his last track and groovy too. He feels music is not about performing against the biggest crowd with the same track.

Martin feels it's about trying new tracks and mixing it right so that people don't get bored with the music. He feels it is his job to make people happy with his music.

Martin knows he cannot be a world-class DJ by seating at home watching TV. For continuing his first spot as EDM player, he continuously travels around the places trying his EDM variations and making himself more robust in this Mixing things.

Some are born talented in spinning the disc, and some become talented by turning it continuously at various places. Martin Dsouza comes in both the list he is born gifted, and he has become master of DJ world with constant work from the past six years. It proves that there is no one closure to him when it comes to EDM music in India.

