Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's younger son's wedding is all set to take place on July 12, 2024. The selection of the date July 12th carries profound significance, aligning with auspicious celestial alignments believed to bestow blessings upon the occasion.

The Ambanis hosted a star-studded pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar in the month of March.

Who's who from industry graced their presence. Industrialists and dignitaries like Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg among others.

Rihanna performed in India at their pre-wedding festivities, Akon was also invited for the electrifying performance.

And we believe that the couple have already started shopping for the D-day.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Dubai City Walk mall

A video on social media has gone viral that shows Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant, currently in Dubai.

The couple were seen shopping at Dubai's City Walk mall. The adorable couple were seen entering the mall in an orange Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge amid tight security.

The video was shared by the Instagram page Lovin Dubai.

The page captioned the video, "After a stunning wedding graced by A-list celebrities and a concert by Rihanna, the newly engaged Ambani couple have been spotted around Dubai with an entire entourage."

What did the couple opt for?

While Anant was wearing a green-coloured shirt and jeans. While Radhika opted for a striped top and white pants.

netzines were unhappy seeing an army of security for shopping in Dubai. They were amused seeing their reel on Dubai's IG handle.

Mahesh Verma, a wedding planner and businessman who lives in Dubai was with them.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited the Green Planet, an indoor zoo and garden at City Walk. "They are big-time nature lovers," Mahesh said.

"They had a great time seeing and interacting with the various species of reptiles, birds and animals at the Green Planet," he concluded.

Anant, who is one of the heirs of the Reliance Industries empire, is no stranger to Dubai. He is the owner of what has been dubbed one of the most expensive houses in the city. The beachside villa is situated on The Palm and costs an estimated $80 million. It includes 10 bedrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a spa.

