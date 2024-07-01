A large part of India clinching the T20 World Cup Trophy could be credited to Hardik Pandya's match winning over. Pandya remained composed even under tremendous pressure and didn't let the South Africa team steal winning runs. After the win, an emotional Hardik broke down and was seen letting all that he has been through during the IPL and later pour down in the form of tears.

After the initial celebrations, Hardik took to social media to share a number of pictures with the team celebrating and wrote, "For all of India, for all the work we've put over years and years. There are no words, there are only emotions! Love this team, love playing for my country! No greater joy than winning for my country! Champions of the world Jai Hind!"

Pandya also shared an old video of himself before his cricketing days talking about his ambition to play cricket for India and bring laurels to the country. "Just a boy from Baroda living his dream and grateful for everything that's come his way Cannot ask for anything more. Playing for my country will always be the greatest honour," he wrote.

Hardik again shared a post of himself with the trophy and wrote, "Good morning, India. It wasn't a dream, it's real. We're world champions," he wrote. While several Bollywood and television celebs, Indian and international players liked and commented on his posts, netizens were quick to notice Natasa's silence on Pandya's big win.

Many took to the comments section on Natasa and Hardik's latest posts and wondered if her silence means their marriage has really ended. Many urged Natasa to share something for the Indian team or for Pandya. There were many who urged the duo to clear the air on what's brewing between them.