Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been constantly in the news for the last couple of days for her rumoured relationship with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. And, now the reports also claim that the two is all set to tie the knot soon.

Though there is no official confirmation from either of them, the rumoured couple's frequent outings in public has become the talk of the town.

On March 22, the actress was spotted with Raghav while she was on a dinner date with the politician and again met him for a lunch date the next day. Amid all these, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora also congratulated the two for their relationship adding more fuel to the fire.

Parineeti Chopra engaged to Raghav Chadha?

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav and wrote a special wish for them hinting at their engagement. He wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

If this was not all, Parineeti was also clicked recently at designer Manish Malhotra's residence that added more fuel to the wedding rumours.

Parineeti Chopra blushing?

On Tuesday evening, March 28, Parineeti was clicked at the Mumbai airport when the paparazzi's asked her about the recent rumour of her engagement to Raghav Chadha. A pap asks her, "Ma'am vo jo news aa raha hai, vo confirm hai kya? (Ma'am is the news about your enagement confirmed?)" Though the 'Ishaqzaade'actress did not say anything, she seemed to be blushing. Before stepping into the car, the actress thanked the paparazzi and said "Bye, goodnight".

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was earlier said to be dating director Maneesh Sharma. However, it's been a year since they parted ways. For the unversed, Raghav Chadha is the youngest member of Parliament.