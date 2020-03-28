Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda make one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple was first seen in Veere Ki Wedding and ever since their love life has been in limelight. Both of them have never shied away from accepting love for each other.

They are famous for sharing adorable PDA moments on Instagram and other social media accounts. Both Pulkit and Kriti make an amazing couple and fans are eagerly waiting for them to get married. But when recently, Kriti was asked about her wedding plans, she completely denied it and said that they are not planning to get married as of now.

Wedding plans

While talking with Pinkvilla in a live session, Kriti disclosed her wedding plans with Fukrey fame Pulkit. She said, "We are taking each day as it comes. He is not ready for a marriage neither am I. It is gonna take a few years before we decide to get married. He is a baccha as of now and we're putting any marriage plans on a back burner."

Praising Pulkit, Kriti was going all pink and shared how her beau has been caring and loving. Disclosing her quarantine plans, Kriti said that she is planning to learn piano from Pulkit in the 21-day lockdown so that they both could jam together. Kriti said, "He will play the guitar and I will learn piano from him."

This adorable duo was last seen in Pagalpanti. On the work front, Kriti was also seen in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

Doing her bit in creating awareness against coronavirus, Kriti took her Instagram and posted a picture of herself in the mask with a caption that read, "We are one. Let's fight this together. Stay indoors, stay hydrated, stay clean and maybe use this time to reconnect with what is lost or yet to be found. Stay safe. :) #covid19"