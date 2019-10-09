The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex opened at 37,628.05 points and touched a high of 37,663.12 points. The Sensex touched a low of 37,503.34 points. It was trading at 37,526.98 points down by 11.18 points or 0.03 per cent.

The Sensex closed at 37,531.98 points on Monday.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,152.95 points after closing at 11,126.40 points.

The Nifty was trading at 11,129.85 points on Wednesday morning.