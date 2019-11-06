The benchmark BSE Sensex opened on a negative note on Wednesday, November 6, at 40,311.85 points. It touched a low of 40,153,99 points in the morning trade after closing at 40,248.23 points on Tuesday.

It is trading at 40,165.28, down by 0.21 percent. The shares of Titan fell as much as 10 percent after Tata group's muted second-quarter earnings. The top gainer in the market was Sun Pharma, up by 2.44 percent, followed by M&M and Vedanta.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,911.50 points after closing at 11,9127.20 points. The Nifty was trading at 11,887.90 points on Wednesday morning.

The markets snapped the winning streak of seven straight sessions. The Sensex had reached the record all-time high of 40,434.83 during the early trade on Monday. as it jumped over 270 points or 0.68 percent on strong global cues. The NSE Nifty had risen 67 points or 0.56 percent to reach 11,958.

Quarterly earnings

The top companies to look out for on Wednesday include Canara Bank, Cipla, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Electricals, Bosch India, Godrej Consumer Products, Corporation Bank and Exide Industries, as they are among the 79 companies scheduled to post their September quarterly earnings.