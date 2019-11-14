Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria, is the latest Bollywood release. Some of the initial critics' reviews of the movie are out, which are not so positive.

Sidharth plays the character of a goon with a good heart, whose life changes after he falls in love with a mute girl played by Tara Sutaria. Like any other love story, here too exists a villain, a 3-feet cruel don played by Riteish. The movie is being said to be high in terms of romance and action but lacks logic. Marjaavaan is being called an over-dramatic movie with very little to impress the audience.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh in a special appearance and she apparently does not have much to add to the plot.

Check some of the early critics' reviews and rating of Marjaavaan:

Times of India: Marjaavaan attempts to check all the boxes for an emotional action rollercoaster, but its dated execution doesn't quite make the kill. (2.5*/5*)

Gulf News: There's a scene where the gangster patriarch says: "Raghu put a bullet in Zoya's heart and she died. But he died with her". Our thought: Viewers died a small death too. Watch this at your own risk. (1.5*/5*)

Khaleej Times: Marjaavan falls several shades short of a proper Bollywood masala entertainer that it aspires to in spite of having all the ingredients for it. The weak and cliched plotline along with heavy-duty dialogues that should have impressed but end up sounding hollow is only part of the problem. If you are a fan of action movies that are high on drama but low on impact, only then go for it. (1.5*/5*)

Stay tuned here for more reviews of Marjaavaan.