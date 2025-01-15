Mari Selvaraj, known for his socially conscious filmmaking, often lacing themes of marginalization, equality, and identity into a commercial template.

The Vaazhai director continues to break stereotypes not just onscreen but also off-screen. The director posted a tender moment of his Pongal celebration, with his children holding sugarcane - a traditional symbol of the harvest festival representing prosperity and sweetness. At first glance, it looks like yet another family Pongal celebration emphasising roots and pride in the Tamil tradition. However, it's the carefully curated backdrop that tells a deeper story of the filmmaker's philosophy.

The wooden shelves, filled with artistic elements like sculptures and figurines, perfectly blend tradition with modernity. But what was strikingly unconventional was the flying pig with angel wings artwork. It is a symbol of breaking stereotypes, dreams and aspirations aligning with the director's border ethos of celebrating identity while challenging societal norms. The flying pig artwork is indeed loaded with layers of symbolism.

The flying pig motif has appeared in several of his films. In "Maamannan," Athiveeran paints a piglet with wings, symbolizing the transformation of an animal often associated with filth into a symbol of equality and freedom. During the film's success celebration, Udhayanidhi Stalin was spotted wearing a small image of a flying pig, highlighting its significance in the storyline. Indeed, the director has consistently used animal imagery in his films to represent marginalized communities and their struggles for dignity and rights.

Also known as Pigasus, a portmanteau word combining pig with Pegasus, the winged horse. The symbol has been used by several different authors to express their discontent over the time. American literature author John Steinbeck adopted it as his personal emblem. After being told by his professor that he would become an author "when pigs fly," Steinbeck embraced the symbol, printing it on his novels as a testament to overcoming scepticism and doubt.

The idiom "When pigs fly," is often used to denote something impossible or highly unlikely. In many cultures, pigs are often associated with greed or dirt due to their societal stereotypes. By giving the pig wings, the artwork symbolises aspiration, freedom and transcendence--suggesting that even the most impossible dreams can become a reality. It conveys a powerful message: societal stereotypes and prejudices can and must be overcome.

This visual metaphor perfectly aligns with the director's vision of giving agency and voice to the oppressed. It symbolizes breaking free from the constraints of caste, class, and cultural hierarchies. And yet again Mari Selvaraj has demonstrated how art can bridge tradition and progress.