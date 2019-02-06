Here's a piece of happy news for fans of the biggest Marathi blockbuster of 2016, Sairat, that featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the leads. After a Bollywood remake titled Dhadak, the movie is now set to be remade for the Hindi television audience.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, a yet-to-be-titled TV show, on the lines of the movie Sairat, will be aired on &TV. "The talks are on and the channel has given the show green signal," the source confirmed.

At present, the show is in its initial stages and the makers plan to rope in all fresh faces for the show, the source added.

While this will be the first small-screen adaption of the 2016 blockbuster film, Sairat was remade in several languages besides Shashank Khaitan's Hindi film Dharak, which was co-produced by Karan Johar and featured late Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's stepbrother Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

In Kannada, it was remade as Manasu Malligey (2017), Noor Jahaan (2018) in Bengali, Laila O Laila (2017) in Odia and Channa Mereya (2017) in Punjabi.

Sairat, starring two newcomers, Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, was the first Marathi film to gross over Rs100 crore at the worldwide box office. It was later dubbed in different languages and had run houseful in many parts of the country for several months.

It is a tragic-romantic love story of a poor boy, who falls in love with a rich girl. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, the couple belong to different castes and their relationship lands in problem due to the stringent practice of casteism. The lovebirds elope when society opposes to them being together.