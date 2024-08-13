Manya Singh, Femina Miss India 2020 – Runner-up, became the poster girl of 'If there's will, there is a way'. The girl who came from a humble background and was known as the auto driver's daughter, to conquering the nation with her beauty and brains; Manya made it big with her determination and grit. Manya was recently seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the beauty queen to talk about the experience of working in the film, its average box office performance, challenges of being an outsider in the industry and more.

How did you bag Ae Watan Mere Watan?

Landing the role in Ae Watan Mere Watan was quite unexpected. I had auditioned for the part, but wasn't confident about my chances. To my pleasant surprise, the production team contacted me to offer me the role. It was a thrilling and unexpected turn of events.

⁠How was the experience of working with Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi?

While I didn't have the opportunity to share the screen with Sara Ali Khan, my scenes with Emraan Hashmi were a truly enriching experience. He is not only an exceptionally talented actor but also a remarkably down-to-earth and kind individual. Working alongside him was inspiring and helped me grow as an actor.

How did you prep for the role?

Given that I only knew the character's name, I began by conducting thorough research. However, rather than attempting to mimic the character, I chose to infuse the role with my own emotions and personality. This approach allowed me to bring authenticity to the character while maintaining a sense of individuality. The process felt more like a natural extension of myself than a strict acting performance.

Despite the buzz, the film failed to do wonders at the box office. What would you say could be the reason behind it?

The underperformance of Ae Watan Mere Watan at the box office was undoubtedly disappointing. However, I believe it's essential to consider the broader context. Sometimes, even well-crafted films fail to resonate with the audience. Various factors, beyond the control of the filmmakers, can influence a film's commercial success.

⁠Would you say doing Bigg Boss helped you in your career?

Participating in Bigg Boss was a formative experience, but I don't believe it significantly impacted my career trajectory. The most valuable lesson I learned was the importance of staying true to oneself. The show presented a distorted version of my personality, but I've emerged from the experience with a stronger sense of self and resilience.

You once said that your complexion came in the way of you getting work. Were there any other factors too?

Hailing from a lower-middle-class background, I've encountered numerous obstacles in pursuing an acting career. My complexion has often been a factor, but the financial uncertainties and pressures of being the eldest child have compounded the challenges. Despite these hurdles, I believe that taking calculated risks is essential for achieving one's goals.

What are the challenges you are facing in getting new projects as an outsider?

Gaining access to auditions is a persistent challenge. Many casting directors seem to favor working with individuals within their existing networks. As an outsider, it can be disheartening to encounter closed doors and limited opportunities. Building strong connections within the industry is crucial, but it's an uphill battle for those without established relationships.