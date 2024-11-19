Piku starring Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone is one of Shoojit Sircar's most remarkable works as a director. The film was immensely appreciated for its beautifully portraying complex relationships and the importance of responsibilities. Each actor brought to life their character in the most perfect way possible and thus remains a much-talked-about film almost a decade after its release. Talking about Piku, Shoojit Sircar recently mentioned that quite a few people thought it was a film about constipation.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the director revealed, "When I wrote Piku, a lot of people, in the beginning, before the release of the film, started talking about it, maybe thinking it was a Bengali film, what is this film all about, constipation and all that. But once they watched the film, everything turned around. For me, it was just a very personal film".

The director further went on to analyse both his films Piku and his more recent creation 'I Want To Talk' by drawing parallels between them. He said, "Similar with October. All these films have deep personal impacts and observations."

Shoojit spoke about how I Want to Talk is also born from his own life experiences, with a particular focus on communication — or the lack of it. "A lot of my friends told me, 'I could not talk to my father, I could not talk to my mother. I wish I would have spoken everything that is there in my heart."

Sircar's recent film 'I Want To Talk' features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role along with Johnny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo. The much-anticipated film will be released in theatres on November 22. Shoojit Sircar last directed Vicky Kaushal for 'Sardar Udham', a film that was highly reviewed by critics. 'I Want To Talk' will be Sircar and Abhishek's first collaboration even though the director has worked with his father Amitabh Bachchan multiple times, not just in Piku but also in 'Pink' and 'Gulabo Sitabo.'