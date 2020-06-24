The nepotism issue is not just limited to Bollywood and every other film industry in India is affected by it. However, the opportunities to grow without a Godfather or any background are much higher in regional industries like Kollywood.

Ajith to Vijay Sethupathi

Among the current generation of actors, most of the stars have created a niche for themselves through their hard work. From Ajith Kumar to Vikram, Sivakarthikeyan to Vijay Sethupathi, these actors have become successful without having anybody's backing.

However, the pain and hardship that people without background have to undergo remain the same across the film industries. A few days ago, Vidya Pradeep had written about her struggles in the film industry in an Instagram post.

Now, costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar has spoken about the difficulties that outsiders face in the Tamil film industry. This comes after nepotism debate was reignited in Bollywood following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Her post highlights that there are many people in Kollywood who face the situation that Sushant Singh Rajput underwent and stresses about the issues faced by them. Interestingly, she mentions about Ajith Kumar.

Vasuki Bhaskar's Comment

"There are many Sushant Singh Rajput's in our Tamil film industry who get no payment, no support, no recognition, yet they put up a brave smile to the camera. Few speak to me, few remain silent in pain to suffer the humiliation in a different form. To so many such, remember Thala Ajith then and now," she wrote on the social media.

Ajith Kumar, who will be next seen in Boney Kapoor-produced Valimai, is one of the biggest stars of Kollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following.