Talented, super talented, and then come people with God-gifted abilities! Tanishka Sujit, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, is one such kid.

Among many extraordinary talents and abilities is her ability to solve Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold. The 13-year-old girl says she can even read and write without looking at the textbook or notebook, and even while wearing the blindfold.

"I can also read and write wearing a blindfold. I have made it to Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Pursuing graduation at 13

She passed Class 10th examination at the age of 11 years and then directly Class 12 examination at the age of 12. She was granted special permission to appear in the Class 12 exam as an independent candidate.

Sujit studied at home and did not attend regular classes, securing 62.8 percent marks in Class 12 examination in Commerce stream of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. She had obtained a special qualification in English and Hindi subjects.

At 13, she is now pursuing graduation at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.

Father grooms her talent

According to her mother, Sujit did not attend nursery classes like ordinary children, thanks to her father who groomed her at home. At the age of three, a private school in Indore admitted her straight to Class 1.

Unfortunately, her father passed away due to COVID-19 in July last year before the announcement of her Class 12th results.

Apart from Hindi, her mother tongue, and English, Sujit can read, write and speak many other Indian languages.

Wants to join police

She wants to join the police service to serve the nation. Sujit, who is also a Kathak dancer, wants to do a PhD in dance.