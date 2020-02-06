The gorgeous Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, is the leading lady of YRF's biggest historical film Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The YRF big-budget entertainer features superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi plays the role of the gorgeous Sanyogita, the love of the king's life. Manushi has been one of the most sought-after new faces in Bollywood and the 22-year-old stunner is getting the grandest launch any newcomer has seen in recent times.

Manushi, who has started shooting, just wrapped filming the first ever song sequence of her career. She sounded ecstatic as she spoke to us exclusively about her experience. "I loved the experience of shooting my first ever song and it will be forever memorable. It was a huge learning experience for me to go through the drill of preparing, rehearsing and shooting my first song," says the beautiful actress.

Manushi accepts that she was definitely overwhelmed when started shooting the big budget song that will be a visual spectacle. "I was definitely overwhelmed since it was the first time I was doing this and it's a big song but as a person I do like to keep my eye on the prize and I think the shoot went off well. I hope the effort that I have put in for the song will be appreciated by audiences," she says.

The young beauty says she felt 'happy' after the song shoot. "It was a grueling, intense shooting schedule and after shooting this song I felt really happy. I never thought I would become an actor so I'm really enjoying the process of exploring all the aspects of being an Indian film heroine and learning so much in the process," says Manushi Chhillar.

Manushi's Bollywood debut is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide in Diwali 2020.