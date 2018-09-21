Rasika Dugal with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Manto sets
After bowling us over with his performance in Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back and how! His latest film – Manto – helmed by director Nandita Das has received an outstanding response from fans and critics alike. The film is a biography which takes us through the life and times of Saadat Hasan Manto, the maestro and wizard behind short stories, poems and playwright.

Nandita Das has very delicately and with a lot of aesthetics and sensitivity – explored the life of Manto during his days in Mumbai and then in Lahore. Manto, who was faced with trials over the obscenity in his stories, has been played phenomenally well by Nawaz. In fact, many of the portals have already proclaimed the film as Nawaz's career-best performance and many critics are debating whether this could be India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

Not just the critics, the film has even struck a chord with the fans of parallel cinema who are hailing this film as the best one of the year.

Let's take a look at few of the Twitter reactions:

The news of the morning shows of the film being cancelled had left the team of the film perplexed. However, the situation was soon brought under control. 

