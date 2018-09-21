After bowling us over with his performance in Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back and how! His latest film – Manto – helmed by director Nandita Das has received an outstanding response from fans and critics alike. The film is a biography which takes us through the life and times of Saadat Hasan Manto, the maestro and wizard behind short stories, poems and playwright.

Nandita Das has very delicately and with a lot of aesthetics and sensitivity – explored the life of Manto during his days in Mumbai and then in Lahore. Manto, who was faced with trials over the obscenity in his stories, has been played phenomenally well by Nawaz. In fact, many of the portals have already proclaimed the film as Nawaz's career-best performance and many critics are debating whether this could be India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

Not just the critics, the film has even struck a chord with the fans of parallel cinema who are hailing this film as the best one of the year.

Let's take a look at few of the Twitter reactions:

Overwhelmed after watching #Manto

I hope many many people, especially those of this generation watch and cherish the spirit of this film.

Thank you @nanditadas @Nawazuddin_S for this very necessary film :) — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) September 17, 2018

A film about a writer who died more than 60 years ago is the most relevant thing you’ll see about freedom of expression today. #manto releases today. Please watch. — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) September 21, 2018

#Manto REVIEW:

1. Straight up, this film is for niche audience.

2. Brilliant performance by #NawazuddinSiddiqui

3. Direction/Script/Camerawork Good

4. Those who don’t know much abt Manto will like this film

5. RATING- 3.5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️?

Q: Why only serious, Why no fun part? pic.twitter.com/n8iHXFcCM7 — Prince Sharma (@PrinceSharma755) September 21, 2018

#Manto Audience Review@Nawazuddin_S's best performance to date. Janta highly impressed with @nanditadas direction and the five stories. Meant for those looking for great content. Many said they didn't like the film got over, they wanted more of Manto!

Public verdict ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) September 21, 2018

#Manto- Painstaking attention to detail in recreating locations and the timeperiod. Subtle messaging. Refreshingly different.@nanditadas — elan (@elangk) September 21, 2018

@nanditadas Thank you making such brilliant movie. First frame to last frame, it's a classic. @Nawazuddin_S will be the face for #manto at least for the coming generations. #NawazuddinSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/EIMmmfMSKD — Heena Khan (@Khan11Henna) September 21, 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is so brilliant that you wonder whether it is him or Manto's soul through him. Some scenes were so so hard hitting and impactful. One of the few films for which you need to go to the theatre again. #Manto @Nawazuddin_S — Brishti (@yourstrulybrish) September 21, 2018

The news of the morning shows of the film being cancelled had left the team of the film perplexed. However, the situation was soon brought under control.

Have you booked your tickets for the show yet?