The healthcare industry is evolving rapidly, with technological innovations reshaping the industry, and the role of interoperability and data sharing among healthcare entities has become pivotal. At the forefront of this transformative journey is Manasvi Arya, a healthcare technology leader with a profound vision for a more connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem.

Interoperability, the ability of different healthcare systems and applications to exchange and use information seamlessly, has the potential to revolutionise patient care. Manasvi Arya, who is currently serving as the Manager of Data and Analytics at PCGI Consulting, understands the critical role that interoperability plays in enhancing healthcare outcomes.

To Arya, one of the key advantages of interoperability highlighted is the improvement in continuity of care. In a world where patients often receive treatment from multiple providers, having a comprehensive view of a patient's medical history is paramount and can be life-saving. Interoperability also allows healthcare professionals to access and share crucial patient data across various systems, leading to better-informed decisions and a more holistic approach to patient care.

Arya recognises that easy access to complete medical records can significantly reduce errors and avoid duplication of tests and procedures. Armed with comprehensive and up-to-date information, healthcare providers and health facilities in the ecosystem can make more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions, ultimately improving patient safety and outcomes.

Interoperability empowers patients by giving them control over their health information. Arya emphasises that patients can actively participate in their care decisions when they can easily share their medical history with different healthcare providers. This collaborative approach fosters a stronger doctor-patient relationship and encourages patients to take active roles in managing their health.

Efficient coordination of patient care

In emergencies, quick access to critical patient information can be lifesaving. Arya highlights that interoperability allows emergency medical personnel to access essential health data promptly, enabling them to make informed decisions and provide timely care. This swift exchange of information can make a crucial difference in critical moments.

Manasvi Arya believes that avoiding redundant tests, minimising errors, and optimising care coordination contribute to cost savings in the healthcare system. Interoperability can lead to more efficient use of resources, reduction in unnecessary expenses, and an overall positive impact on healthcare economics.

Arya emphasises that aggregated and de-identified health data, made possible through interoperability, can support medical research and innovation. Researchers can analyse large datasets to identify patterns, trends, and potential breakthroughs in healthcare. This, in turn, contributes to advancements in medical knowledge and treatments.

Recognising the evolving regulatory landscape, interoperability is increasingly becoming a regulatory requirement in healthcare. Adhering to interoperability standards ensures that healthcare entities comply with regulations, fostering a secure and standardised exchange of health information.

Manasvi Arya's commitment to leveraging interoperability for the betterment of healthcare reflects a visionary approach. By championing seamless data exchange and connectivity among healthcare entities, Arya is contributing to a future where patient care is not only enhanced but also more collaborative, efficient, and cost-effective.

