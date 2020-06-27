In India, many sports are played and known but football aka soccer has always been one of the sports that has been neglected or given the attention that it deserved. Despite the worldwide popularity as one of the most popular sports, football and the footballers of our country has never got the attention of the mainstream media and people because of cricket. Thankfully the time is changing nowadays and we are seeing the growth in football in the mainstream. Today we like to introduce you to Manpinder Singh who is the rising star of Indian football who has caught everyone's attention with his talent.

Manpinder Singh who hails from Dhaliwal Dona, Punjab is the new star in the world of football. He is a young professional footballer and influencer who has become a sensation nowadays. He is considered as one of the most talented and smartest footballers of the current generations. Many experienced the game have appreciated and applauded his talent and predicted that he will go down as one of the best of the game in our country. The love for the sport of football has started at a quite young age and since childhood, he worked very hard for it. While growing up Manpinder Singh would always dream of playing professional football and show his skill on major platforms. His hard work and dedication for the sport eventually made his dreams come true and now he is living his dream as a professional footballer.

Other than football the young star Manpinder Singh is really popular as a lifestyle influencer in the people. He is just like another young ambitious guy who is living his dream and spreading positivity. Manpinder loves music and video games like most of the youngsters. The life of this young footballer has truly been an inspiration for many and his journey to success has inspired so many.