We have heard the stories of people trying to commit suicide or finding some atlernatives after not getting alcohol ever since the country went for the 21-day lockdown. Now, yet another case has apparently come to light in the form of former actor-singer Bhupathi, son of late actress Manorama.

Manorama's son, an Alcohol Addict

According to the reports, Bhupathi is an alcohol addict and has been going through depression since the liquor shops remained close due to the lockdown. Out of frustration, he reportedly consumed an overdose of sleeping pills due to which he is now admitted at a hospital on Tuesday, 7 April.

Bhupathi is now being treated at a private hospital in Thousand Lights area in Chennai, but, his family members are yet to speak about the incident which is being reported in the media.

Sleeping Pills for Health Reasons

However, The Hindu has a different story to tell. The daily has reported that the doctors had advised Bhupathi to take sleeping pills for health reasons, but he consumed an extra dose of tablets.

The resident of Neelakanda Mehta Street in T Nagar was found in unconscious state by his son who took him to Apollo Hospitals. However, his condition is stable and there is no reason to worry.

The Mambalam cops have conducted an inquiry in this regard.

Manorama was a well-respectable actress who worked in over 1000 movies in multiple languages. She held the record of acting with five Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers. She was married to her drama troupe manager SM Ramanathan in 1964 and got divorced in 1966.

Thereafter, she lived with her son Bhupathy.