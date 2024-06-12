Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has been in the industry for over a decade. The actor has enthralled audiences with her dance moves in songs like Chhaiya Chhaaiya, Fevicol Se, and Munni Badnaam, to name a few. Malaika has also been a reality show judge. Being a fitness enthusiast, the actor is often papped in and around the city, mostly heading to her yoga studio or gym.

Apart from her professional life, Malaika Arora is grabbing headlines for her personal life. The actor is dating Arjun Kapoor. However, it was reported that Malaika and Arjun have called it quits after years of dating each other.

But then again, as per a report, her manager denied the breakup rumours. Amid speculation around her personal life, on Saturday, Malaika Arora attended an event in the city, which was also attended by Gaur Gopal Das.

'Mannerless': Netizens school Malaika Arora

Several videos and pictures of Gaur Gopal Das greeting Malaika have gone viral on social media.

A clip shows Gaur Gopal Das entering the event venue and greeting Malaika with folded hands. He then sat beside Malaika, and the actor was seen talking to someone and looked visibly uncomfortable.

Social media users pointed out that Malaika didn't stand up to greet Gaur Gopal Das, they even saw Malaika's facial expressions, which showed her being uncomfortable.

Here's a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Basic manners- stand up and greet then wait for the other people to sit, it could be anybody, then to stop shaking legs in a public platform, unfortunately, money, glitz, glamour doesn't buy you dignity..."

Another mentioned, "Manner less ladies in front of Guru..."

Amid speculation about her personal life, Malaika shared an Instagram post from her recent trip to France.

In the pictures, Malaika was seen enjoying with a bunch of her friends and gorging on local dishes.

She wrote in her caption, "J'adore (I love France)."

Personal life: Malaika got married to Arbaaz when she was 25

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika shared the reason behind getting married at 25, she said, "Not that I have grown up in a background where I was told 'Oh you have to get married at this age'. I was told to live my life, go out enjoy, meet more people, and have more relationships, I was told all of that. Yet, I don't know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment."

On divorce

She said, "When I decided to get divorced, I don't think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that's what I did," she said. Malaika said that everyone looks down upon divorce but for her, she "had to feel settled and happy to make anyone around me happy. It starts with me."

Malaika Arora got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1997—the duo parted ways in 2017.

At present, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating back in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.

Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan on December 24, 2024.

Work front

Malaika Arora is involved in various ventures, including running a yoga studio, managing an apparel brand, and a food delivery platform.