Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for scaling up water conservation efforts to save every drop along with recycling and reuse.

Addressing the countrymen through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said, "We all have to keep giving equal emphasis on recycling of water. The water used at home can be used in pots and can be used in gardening which can be done with a little effort."

Modi further said that he has high hopes from the children for this task of saving water as they made cleanliness a movement and they can help save water by becoming 'Water Warriors'.

Describing that water conservation in our country and protection of water sources have been part of society, the Prime Minister also said that he was happy that many people in the country have made water conservation a life mission. Modi cited the example of Chennai-based Arun, who has been running a campaign to clean the ponds and lakes in his area and has already done the job successfully on 150 ponds and lakes.

Modi also cited the case of Maharashtra-based Rohan Kale, who is running a campaign to preserve hundreds of stepwells in the state.

Talking about the 'Jal Mandir Scheme' of Gujarat, Modi also said that these stepwells, known as 'Vav', have played a big role in protection of these wells. "Several stepwells were revived all over Gujarat. This also helped a lot in raising the water level in these areas," he said, adding, "You can also run similar campaigns at the local level by construction of check dams or rain water harvesting or making at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district of our country in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

He cited the example of 'Pots for water of life' by Mupattam Sri Narayanan of Kerala.

Lauding Narayanan's initiative, Modi said, "Mupattam Sri Narayanan ji is running a campaign to distribute earthen pots so that animals and birds do not go thirsty during summer. In summer, he used to get upset seeing the plight of animals and birds. Then he thought why not start distributing earthen pots himself so that others were left with only the task of filling water in those pots."

"During this summer, this work of Narayanan will definitely inspire all of us and we will also make arrangements for water for our animal and bird friends this summer," Modi exhorted.