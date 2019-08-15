Manleen Puri knows very well how to enchance one's looks even more with her wonderful make up skills. She is a renowned make up artist who has an eye for every type of make-up or make-up trends.

She is student of Hotel Management holding a degree in BA HONS. Before working as a make-up artist, Manleen used to work as a Chef in London. When she returned to India, Puri worked in the hotel industry as a manager for sales, marketing and reservations for at least 4 years.

When she gave birth to Keyan, she gave up everything and started her own clothing line. But it didn't succeed. However, Manleen Puri didn't give up. Three and a half year ago, she started working as a make-up artist and realised she has a great knack for it.

Because of her amazing work, Manleen got a lot of customers. From models to celebs, everyone approached Manleen for several events to get their make-up done. With all the appreciation and success, Manleen never looked back and is one of the top make-up artists.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.