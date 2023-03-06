What was intended to be a case of alleged irregularities in excise policy has turned into a tangled web of political issues and mudslinging. Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested on February 26 over alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party leader was produced before the court after an extended CBI custody.

The arrest soon snowballed into a political ruckus with AAP's spokesperson alleging that Sisodia was being mentally tortured in CBI custody. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with eight opposition leaders, wrote to PM Modi condemning Sisodia's arrest. Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, NCP's Sharad Pawar and BRS's K Chandrashekhar Rao are among the leaders who've written to the PM and alleged, "blatant misuse of central agencies."

Children, letters and school

On Friday, desks with the poster I love Manish Sisodia came up outside several Delhi government schools. The footage of several children writing, "We love you sir. Please come back," made their way to social media." Thereby igniting a war of words and differing viewpoints. Sisodia had earlier served as the education minister in Kejriwal government.

Should the children be involved?

Last week, the BJP claimed that desks were sponsored and orchestrated by Delhi government. It alleged that desks were outside the state-run schools and children were being misused for political agendas and to garner support for the arrested leader.

AAP denied all claims and charges and AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the students had the right to express their opinions on political developments in the country. He also said that students were in their right to express their emotions if they felt their education minister was wrongfully arrested. "How can you stop the emotions of children? Is it a crime for children to express their emotions?" he questioned.

NCPCR seeks explanation

Taking note of the incidence, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the Delhi Police seeking explanation and an inquiry against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and AAP MP Raghav Chadha for posting a picture of a minor on Twitter in, "furtherance of political agenda." NCPCR said in a statement that they received a complaint about a social media post made on the two MP's Twitter handles featuring Manish Sisodia with underage school children.

AAP workers stage protest

On Saturday, AAP workers staged protests, holding placards and raising slogans, when Sisodia was being produced before the court. Sisodia had moved Supreme Court for bail but the Apex court refused to intervene in the matter citing he had sufficient legal options before moving them the SC and suggested that he first move the high court. Sisodia resigned from the government after his arrest, and in his resignation letter called his arrest a conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal. His regular bail application will be heard in Delhi's Rouse Court on March 10.

Netizens pick sides

Education industry, schools and children even more so, should be completely outside of the purview of the politics. While most either sided with or condemned AAP and BJP alike, many drew the line at school students. "It is unfortunate that children should be embroiled into any political controversy or agenda. But this is not for the first time it has happened," said a netizen pointing to images of leaders from all the parties with school children. Reads another post, "We should have rung the alarm bells, the moment visuals of school children with VIP's make it to media. What do you think? Was it going to stay restricted to harmless visits and meets & greets. What starts as soft PR invariably turns into misuse for vested narratives."