Manish Malhotra welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his home this year and many Bollywood celebs came in for the darshan. Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and many other celebs marked their presence. Malaika Arora attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with sister Amrita Arora.

Malaika looked refreshing in an orange deep neck kaftan. Social media went gaga looking at Malaika's fusion look for the event. Many wondered how the diva managed to nail her look at every function. On the other hand, sister Amrita Arora chose to go with an all yellow shade. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara sAdvani looked every bit of a newly married couple as they attended the festivities holding hands. Thw two posed for the shutterbugs and even engaged in a bit of a chit chat.

Janhvi Kapoor reminded us all of Sridevi in her traditional wear look. The Dhadak actress wore a gorgeous saree and tied her hair in a bun adorned with flowers. Khushi Kapoor looked resplendent in a gorgeous kurta trouser look. Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and more celebs attended the festivities.

Ritiesh Deshmukh was also spotted with his wife, Genelia as the duo came colour co-ordinated in red. Raveena Tandon and Urmila Matondkar gave us 90s vibe as they posed with Manish Malhotra for a picture. While Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in yellow suit, Karan Johar looked festive ready in a bright red traditional attire.