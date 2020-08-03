Manish Kumar Singh started working at a very young age of 19 when most of the people of his age group were still figuring out what to do in life. Started as a freelancer Manish grew big very quickly in the era of the digital world. After working hard for almost a year, he co-owns a company named "INITIATORS MEDIA". Manish has worked with many worldwide famous artists, music labels like Popchartbusters(One of the official channels of T-Series). He has been many musicians in promoting their music worldwide.

The world is changing and evolving each day with many different advancements taking place at a rapid and advanced rate. However, what's interesting to note here is that many dynamic entrepreneurs are getting their foot in the industry of digital and social media marketing and are putting in their sweat and blood to change the landscape of the marketing industry. One such intelligent and innovative entrepreneur we know is Manish Kumar Singh, who is growing in this digital era with his startup INITIATORS MEDIA.

As an entrepreneur, every business is lucrative, but very few are growing in the market, and digital marketing comes in a booming market. We are living in the digital world where everyone wants to promote their business worldwide, and for that, they need digital marketing experts like Manish Kumar Singh, who can take them to the top.

Manish believes in a famous quote "You have to see failure as the beginning and the middle, but never entertain it as an end" -Jessica Herrin. According to Manish Kumar Singh if you want to get success in this field you must come out with a service that is out of the box. You should be highly focused on your services and overdeliver your client for the best result.