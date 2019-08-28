Despite all of his success till date in the Indian health and fitness scene, Manish Gandhi has no signs of slowing down just yet. On the contrary, he is refreshingly optimistic, not only for his business, but also for the Indian fitness industry in Toto. He firmly believes in delivering opportunities for physical fitness which are increasingly accessible to anyone who is willing to work hard and push forward.

By launching the multi-city IHFF expo in 2016, Manish Gandhi redefined the paradigm in the country, bringing to the fore India's unique qualities as a center for health and fitness in Asia. With 1,50,000+ visitors, 500+ exhibitors and 25,000 sqm area encompassing panel discussions, product demos, celebrity interactions and key highlight features such as Olympia Amateur India and Sheru Classic, IHFF has succeeded in delivering an experience like none other. By bringing the international bodybuilding platform to India in association with Sheru Aangrish, Manish Gandhi has ensured that Indian athletes have an opportunity to win pro cards right here in their own backyard.

Besides promoting local Talent, he has made concentrated efforts to bring down the who's who of the global fitness industry to the IHFF platform, putting India on the fitness industry's international map. Some of the heavyweights (pun intended) who have graced the IHFF stage include:

• American IFBB professional bodybuilder, Fitness Influencer and former Mr. Olympia - Phil Heath. The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, has been placed first in the competition every year from 2011 to 2017.

• American IFBB professional bodybuilder, personal trainer, artist, and actor - Kai Greene. He came in second place at the 2012, 2013, and 2014 Mr. Olympia competitions.

• Spanish bodybuilder and fitness model - Sergi Constance. He has become one of the world's most celebrated fitness models in a short span of time.

• Ulisses Jr. who has succeeded in achieving one of the greatest physiques in the world, has defied what many believed a natural bodybuilder was capable of, on the way to becoming an icon in the fitness industry.

By organizing well-thought and remarkable highlight features like Amateur Olympia India (21 pro cards), Male & Femal Model Search, Super Gym, Spinathon Challenge, Arm Wrestling, MMA, Boxing, ShivFit CrossFit, Athletes Guest Posing, Male & Femal Model Search, Meet & Greet and Pound Fitness on the IHFF platform, Manish Gandhi has already set the ball rolling for an all-inclusive and ecological transformation of the fitness industry by providing exhibitors value for money and countless prospects for manifesting business and brand reinforcement.

His clear-eyed dedication towards this industry has catapulted IHFF into the country's premiere event for health and fitness, also earning him lifelong business contacts and several thousand followers while on the growth trajectory.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.