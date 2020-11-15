The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh has tested positive for coronavirus. Singh took to Twitter to announce his diagnosis and asked those who came in his contact recently to self-isolate and get tested.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested," tweeted N Biren Singh.

Manipur has recorded 21,636 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. These include 18,334 recovered cases and 218 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data.

As India celebrated the festival of lights, 41,100 new coronavirus cases and 447 more deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the total tally to 88,14,579 and COVID-19 death toll to 1,29,635 respectively.