The COVID-19 pandemic taught us many things, both in terms of hygiene and staying fit. But how often have we picked up the dumbbell or even gone for a quick run during the lockdown. If you're looking for motivational reasons to finally put that gym membership to use, since all gyms are now permitted to operate in limited capacity, here's Manipur's chief minister giving millennials much-needed fitness goals.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh, aged 59, on Monday tweeted a video of him working on in a gym along with his fitness trainer. He can be seen warming up before crunches and triceps workout. Towards the end fo the video, he's also seen flexing his triceps, which is proof that this is not something the minister picked up overnight.

"Let's make fitness a part of our daily lifestyle, as physical fitness is pivotal for a healthy mind and emotional well-being. As we face this pandemic, we need to keep ourselves and our near and dear ones healthy. Start today," Singh said in a tweet.

Let's make fitness a part of our daily lifestyle, as physical fitness is pivotal for a healthy mind and emotional well-being. As we face this pandemic, we need to keep ourselves and our near and dear ones healthy. Start today. pic.twitter.com/Y4n88HMkkK — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 8, 2020

Who is Biren Singh?

Biren Singh didn't start off his career as a politician, but as a footballer. He was recruited in the Border Security Force playing for its team in domestic competitions. After resigning from BSF, Singh became a journalist from 1992 till 2002. It was after this that Singh joined the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party and won the assembly elections from Heingang.