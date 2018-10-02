Makers of Kangana Ranaut's movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have released teaser of the film. The much-awaited teaser received a mixed response from the viewers.

The teaser of Manikarnika showed glimpses of Kangana's fierce character in the film. She is seen incorporating some intense sword combat scenes with a high amount of aggression.

Viewers on social media have mixed opinion about Kangana's portrayal of the historic and brave character of the queen of Jhansi. While most people from the trade world and fans have given thumbs up to the teaser as well as Kangana, there are some who found the actress to be a misfit for the role.

Viewers who found the Manikarnika teaser good have praised its VFX as well as Kangana's expressions. Many have already predicted that this movie will break several box office records.

On the other side, some are not impressed by the actress' acting in the teaser and found it funny.

Below are some of the mixed reactions from viewers:

The grandeur of the movie is very evident in the teaser. Manikarnika will be one movie that will not only shatter BO records but make India proud #ManikarnikaTeaser @ZeeStudios_ #KanganaRanauthttps://t.co/VP8rGHuPmI — Nikhil ? (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 2, 2018

???? i can't stop laughing really ???????

Aazaadi bol rahi hai ya Chacha Ji ???????#ManikarnikaTeaser #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/yzdtqzFpR0 — लापरवाह (@HrxRohit_) October 2, 2018

What a ROARING #ManikarnikaTeaser!



Absolutely thrilled by Kangana Ranaut's magnificent act! Eagerly awaiting its release on Jan 25, 2019!



WATCH: https://t.co/IAq9Kk749k pic.twitter.com/v0C7WaHngW — Ravi Kapoor ☯️ (@RaviKapoor) October 2, 2018

RT if you think kangana ranaut in #ManikarnikaTeaser is a disgrace to great rani laxmi bai :( pic.twitter.com/p17e6pbmKR — HBD Bhautik (@IABHI_HR) October 2, 2018

Manikarnika looking like a laughing stock ???? kangana ranaut's action scenes are cartoonish to say the least#ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/DLA46rp5qL — HBD Bhautik (@IABHI_HR) October 2, 2018

The #ManikarnikaTeaser blew my mind away. #KanganaRanaut looks so promising in the role of Rani Laxmibai! - — Dangerously Yours (@hidden_keys) October 2, 2018

#ManikarnikaTeaser is good. But ye #KanganaRanaut bilkul nautanki lag rahi hai isme .. ??

Ye movie iske sath nhi banani thi ? — Janmejaya (@IamAkRahul) October 2, 2018

Looks like a parody of some kind. Kangana looks funny screaming.https://t.co/9YOFCkfyfI — Daredevil. (@DonEsQue) October 2, 2018

I like Kangana as an actor in films like Tanu Weds Manu and Queen, but this Manikarnika left me so disappointed ??‍♀️ I hated the ending where she said, “ har har mahadev “ . — ???????. (@deepikc) October 2, 2018

I love the fact that a women centric film is made on such large scale & strong concept but that's it..Everything else abt #ManikarnikaTeaser is just BAD..That opening scene of Manikarnika tearing d British flag looks too bland instead of being d impactful opening they intended? — Roopal? (@itzme_roopal) October 2, 2018

#Manikarnika Teaser | Powerful, fierce & absolutely incredible! I had goosebumps. Bollywood needs more such films where female actors take the lead, like a boss! Kudos, #KanganaRanaut ?? Can’t wait to watch my favourite historical character on screen! https://t.co/FhGDUkQHwu — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) October 2, 2018

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamud, Manikarnika also features Jishu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongappa, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Misti, Unnati Davera, Zeeshan Ayub, Rajeev Kacharo, Nihar Pandya, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Manish Wadhwa among others.

Manikarnika will have a big box office clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. Both the movies are based on real-life people. While Manikarnika is based on the historic warrior, Super 30 is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.

This box office clash is going to be even bigger due to the huge controversy between Kangana and Hrithik in the past.