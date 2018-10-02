Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika teaser
Makers of Kangana Ranaut's movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have released teaser of the film. The much-awaited teaser received a mixed response from the viewers.

The teaser of Manikarnika showed glimpses of Kangana's fierce character in the film. She is seen incorporating some intense sword combat scenes with a high amount of aggression.

Viewers on social media have mixed opinion about Kangana's portrayal of the historic and brave character of the queen of Jhansi. While most people from the trade world and fans have given thumbs up to the teaser as well as Kangana, there are some who found the actress to be a misfit for the role.

Viewers who found the Manikarnika teaser good have praised its VFX as well as Kangana's expressions. Many have already predicted that this movie will break several box office records.

On the other side, some are not impressed by the actress' acting in the teaser and found it funny.

Below are some of the mixed reactions from viewers:

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamud, Manikarnika also features Jishu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongappa, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Misti, Unnati Davera, Zeeshan Ayub, Rajeev Kacharo, Nihar Pandya, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Manish Wadhwa among others.

Manikarnika will have a big box office clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. Both the movies are based on real-life people. While Manikarnika is based on the historic warrior, Super 30 is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar.

This box office clash is going to be even bigger due to the huge controversy between Kangana and Hrithik in the past.