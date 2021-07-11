If Manika was alive, she would have woofed with happiness seeing the intensity of voices that rose on social media against the violence committed on her. Alas, sick and abused Manika gave up on the same day after allegedly being brutally thrashed against the wall, beaten on the mouth and genitals, and attempted to be raped by para vets who were in charge of treating her. The horrific matter was brought to the public's eye by one of the female staffers of Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) run by Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi and her sister Ambika Shukla.

The incident, although went viral on social media and was criticized heavily by the animal rights activists across the country, did not garner any real action by the police or authorities in charge, as mainstream media kept away from amplifying the voice of the voiceless. However, on July 10, as the matter continued to erupt on social platforms, the authorities finally gave in and decided to shut down the animal shelter home for an "overhaul". Yet, there are questions left unanswered.

Social media influencer Jitendra Sharma popularly known as Ted The Stoner, who helped in amplifying the issue, reacting to the shutdown statement shared, "We can see this as damage control, nothing more... In the statement issued by Maneka Gandhi, it was stated that the animal bit them (para vet) leading to them retaliating with 'frightful violence'. It's shameful that instead of accepting the mistake, blame is being put on the poor dog. This isn't what owning up to a mistake looks like."

On Saturday, after Maneka Gandhi issued the statement on her Twitter handle, many were left confused as to why the official statement came from her letterhead as an MP and not SGACC or People For Animals letterhead?

Rahul Jain wrote, "Why is the statement on the letterhead of MP? As far as I know SGACC is not a govt institution. Please post the clarification on SGACC letterhead as many people may get confused."

Sangeeta Dogra, Environmental Researcher, shared, "Why is dis letter on MP's letterHead & not on SGACC's or @pplforanimals Letter Head? Isn't this a Conflict of Interest? Hv u got House's permission to use dis letter for NGO?"

Concerns were raised on what would happen to the current staff of SGACC and the animals that are sheltered, as no clarification has been given in the statement about it.

Another user wrote, "What will happen to 119 employees of sgacc. Will they lose job. Employees who were good? What about 5000 animals, if number is true( as claimed by you). Will they be sent to other horrible shelters?"

SGACC accused of severe misconduct in the past

In October 2020, Shivangi Singh initiated a petition on Change.org against SGACC for keeping sheltered animals under unhygienic conditions and for lack of compassion against the animals. Her petition also mentioned that the chances of an injured animal coming back after treatment are rare.

"Dead animal bodies lay in the open areas near the so-called ICU and their disposal is done once a week in open dumping grounds. It is evident that the management, although opened it for good deeds, is not able to run it in the best possible way," stated the petition.

Some of the petitioners had their share of tragic stories to share. Priyanka Upal, Sonali Kalra, Kunal Mohan who both lost their dogs to the shelter home's carelessness were those amongst the signees.

In April 2021, Ritu Herbert of the Canine Welfare Organization had filed a written complaint with the Animal Welfare Board of India regarding the death of a cow due to improper care at SGACC, Delhi. In response, Dr. S.K. Dutta, Secretary of the board had asked the Animal Husbandry Department to investigate the case which alleged that cows and other animals kept at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre are ill-treated, neglected, and not given any treatment, food, or water.

The private organization that works on animal welfare also put out visual evidence of ill-maintenance at SGACC on its Twitter account. In the video, dogs at the shelter home can be seen eating the dead carcass of a cow.

An open petition with more than 16000 signatures initiated by the Karan Puri Foundation to bring about justice for Manika also demanded a stricter penalty for crimes against animals. It states, "Amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960, by making all actions & omissions amounting to cruelty to animals cognizable and updating the penalty prescribed to inflation corrected amounts as of 2020."

SGACC violated Environmental rules, promoted animal slaughtering: Official complaint

Environmentalist Sangeeta Dogra who is the Director of M/S Red Lynx Confederation had submitted a formal complaint to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on April 16th citing that SGACC was indulging in animal cruelty and promoting cow slaughtering and feeding beef to animals sheltered there. Upon inspection on May 31, CPCB had observed many violations including discharging of animal waste into the drain and no proper mechanism for disposal of bio-medical waste. These observations were then sent over to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on 2nd June this year.

@Manekagandhibjp letter is frivolous @narendramodi dere r complaints against her slaughterhouse, she needs to be sent to jail, her sister bail needs to be cancelled. @moefcc @DrGargava Its a Violation of NGT & @CPCB_OFFICIAL guidelines. Send her to jail @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/LMGzV9cDa0 — Sangeeta Dogra (@DograSangeeta) July 10, 2021

Money-making accusations

SGACC, a charitable institution, that runs mostly on funds has also been accused of over-charging for admission and treatment. Three years ago, a petition was filed on Change.org to look into the matter. Akshar Bhan, a South Delhi resident, who had called up the NGO for vaccinating five stray puppies mentioned that SGACC refused to do so unless he paid them for it. A few weeks ago, receipts signed by SGACC and their charges were circulated on social media to question why a charitable organization funded heavily takes as much as Rs 5000 for boarding an animal? While the cremation charges varied between Rs 1000-Rs 12000 depending upon the weight of the animal, operation charges were quoted as Rs 8000 for amputation and Rs 10000 for pyometra.

Pragati Khanna, who also works for the cause of animal rights in Delhi was one of the first people who received information on the crime being committed. Speaking to IBTimes, she mentioned, "Diksha (the staffer who recorded the incident and rescued Manika from there) had sent messages to me on Whatsapp saying, ma'am, this is what is happening at SGACC." Pragati along with Kaveri Bharadwaj and Shalini Vij had initially helped in making more people aware of the act on social media. "Despite receiving huge donations from celebrities, politicians, and foreign companies, the shelter home doesn't even have a basic CCTV surveillance mechanism to ensure vigilance," added Pragati.