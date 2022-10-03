Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' crosses Rs 225 Cr in 3 days; Smashes records

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is smashing all the records. The film has received a standing ovation from the audience, collecting Rs 225 crore worldwide in just three days. The film made a record opening grossing Rs80 crore on its first day--the highest ever for any Tamil film non-featuring the big three (Ajith, Vijay and Rajini).

On its second day, it earned another Rs 72 crore and another Rs 73 crore on day three. According to Box Office India, the three days total stands at Rs225 crore approx. On its first weekend, the film grossed Rs 225 crore. In Tamil Nadu, the film made a stunning start-- Rs 24.25 crore approx in Tamil Nadu. In the US, the film registered $4 million on day one--the highest ever for any Tamil film.

Worldwide Gross – Rs 225 Cr

Tamil Nadu – Rs. 67 crore

AP/TS – Rs. 15 crore

Karnataka – Rs. 12.40 crore

Kerala – Rs. 9.50 crore

North India – Rs. 9 crore

Overseas

Day 1: 5 million $

Day 2: 4.5 million $

Day 3: 4 million $

Total : 9.5 million $

Ponniyin Selvan has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director.

#Kollywood vs #Tamil #2Point0 will be termed a successful #Kollywood movie as its Telugu and Hindi versions had good contribution from both India ?? and Overseas#PS1 will be termed a successful Tamil movie as its Telugu and Hindi BO contribution is low both in India/Overseas — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 3, 2022

Made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, the expectations for the film are sky-high. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical fiction based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

The original book was a five-part series. The story revolves around crown prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) who sends his most trustable commander Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi) to get his brother Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) from Lanka.