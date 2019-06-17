There were reports that Mani Ratnam has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai over cardiac-related issues, but it has now been revealed that the director had visited the hospital over a minor health issue.

A source close to the filmmaker has given an update to The International Business Times about his health. "He was not admitted to the hospital as reported by media. He had gone to meet a director over acidity related issues and he is now back to routine work," the source added.

It was reported by a section of media that Mani Ratnam was admitted to Apollo Hospital over cardiac-related problems. Speculations stated that the director had suffered a heart attack many years ago. Now, the latest confirmation has put the rumours on his health to rest.

Time and again, speculations have been surfacing amount the director getting hospitalised over cardiac-related issues. In 2018, similar speculations were doing rounds. Later, it turned out to that Mani Ratnam had was visited the hospital for a routine check-up.

On the professional front, Mani Ratnam is gearing up for his biggest-ever project as he preps up for a mega-budget flick based on Tamil historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. He has roped in some of the leading actors from Indian film industry for his dream project.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Sathyaraj and Amala Paul are part of the project. Except for the Bachchan bahu, none of the rumoured actors have formally announced their association with this flick.

"What I will commit to is because even though Mani (Ratnam) hasn't formally announced it himself but the word is out. So yes, I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I won't say I agreed...I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani so ya, that is happening," Aishwarya Rai had confirmed the news after walking the red carpet at the Cannes 2019.

Lyca Productions is funding the movie, which will be made in multiple languages.