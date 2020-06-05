The unexpected break due to the lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak has given ample of time to filmmakers to plan their future projects. And Mani Ratnam is not an exception.

His Ponniyin Selvan is being delayed and recently we read about him planning a quickie with Arvind Swami before he re-starts his mega-budget movie. Now, there is an update about the filmmaker being bitten by OTT bug!

Mani Entering Digital Space

Yes, Mani Ratnam is planning to enter the digital space, but not as a director rather as a producer. Well, he is planning to produce a web series which will consist of nine stories, based on 'navarasas' (emotions).

He will be the creative director of the web series and nine different directors will be handling nine different stories.

For a Cause

Amazon Prime is rumoured to have pulled off a deal with Mani Ratnam. However, Mani Ratnam taking up this project for a cause. As per the reports, the amount earned from this project will be donated to the people from the film industry who are affected by the lockdown.

More details about the project are yet to be announced, soon.

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam is prepping up for a film with Arvind Swami. Rumours are rife that it will be a sequel to his classic film Roja. His Ponniyin Selvan, which has big names like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and many others, will be delayed due to looming economic crisis.