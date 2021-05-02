Mangaluru woman throws garbage into Nethravati river; booked under DMA, car seized [details]

As the nation is already struggling to cope with the deadly second wave of COVID-19, citizens are urged to follow COVID appropriate behavior and maintaining good hygiene is a crucial part of that. With the use of face masks, gloves, PPE kits on the rise, disposing of the waste has to be done with extreme care. But some people are still ill-mannered when it comes to disposing of garbage and proof of that went viral on social media on Saturday.

A video, which was recorded by an environmentalist, went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The video shows a high-end sedan pull over on the bridge across the Nethravati river in Mangaluru and two women get off only to throw garbage into the river, which is not only considered sacred but serves as a lifeline to the people of Dakshina Kannada.

Despite the high steel fencing, the woman can be seen putting the extra effort to make sure the garbage bag crosses the fence and goes straight into the river. The video was widely circulated on social media, garnering strong criticism against women. The car's number is also clearly visible in the video, which has also helped the cops to track down the culprits.

Legal action taken against accused

Taking note of the offense, Mangaluru City police jumped into action and booked a case against the accused. The city police commissioner N Sashi Kumar said a case been booked under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection diseased dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection diseased dangerous to life) and Section 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act at the Kankanady Town police station.

"The garbage thrown into a river which is worshipped by many and said to be the lifeline of Dakshina Kannada district, especially during this raging pandemic, is an offense punishable under the IPC Sections," said the police commissioner.

The accused have been identified as Shailaja Nayak, Rachana Nayaka and Susheela. The police have also seized the vehicle, which is registered to an address in Bengaluru.