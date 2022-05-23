Marking the 12th anniversary of the Mangalore air crash tragedy which claimed 158 air passengers returning to their homeland from Dubai, BJP state president and local MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and District Commissioner Dr Rajendra K.V on Monday paid floral tributes at the memorial near Tannirbhavi in Karnataka.

The incident had taken place on this day of 2010.

Bodies of 12 deceased persons could not be identified after the tragedy. The final rites of those unidentified were conducted on the river banks near Tannirbhavi. The government had also built a memorial where every year, the district administration offers tributes.

A total of 166 passengers including 135 adults, 19 children, four babies and six aircraft staff were travelling on board in Air India Express flight IX 812 on the fateful day. The flight overshot Bajpe runway at Mangaluru International Airport and crashed into a deep gorge. Eight people had a miraculous escape.

Later, the investigations revealed that the captain allegedly continued an unstabilised approach despite three calls from the First Officer to initiate a "go-around". The decision allegedly resulted in the aircraft overshooting the runway, falling down a hillside.

The Mangaluru International airport is located in hilly area and it is one of the seven Indian airports designated as a "critical airfield" by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).