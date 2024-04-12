Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) announced on Friday the launch of a Manga comic titled "India Calling Me Now," in collaboration with the publishing company Kodansha, with the aim of raising gender awareness in India and Japan simultaneously.

The comic series, published on Manga Planet India, will explore themes such as women's education, social participation, and gender disparity, fostering discussion and enhancing understanding of gender-related issues.

SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative of JICA India, stated, "As collaborative publishers of Manga, a beloved cultural treasure of Japan celebrated for its captivating narratives and artistic brilliance, we seek to deepen awareness and comprehension of gender-related issues in India."

He further emphasized, "This collaboration also plays a pivotal role in fostering cultural exchange between India and Japan, contributing to systemic change in the pursuit of gender equality."

According to JICA, the comic series aims to engage the younger generation with its distinctive storytelling and expressive characters.

"We aspire to address social challenges in India and around the globe through Japanese manga," remarked KOGA Yoshiaki, India Project Director at Kodansha.

Furthermore, JICA highlighted that the comic series serves as a potent tool for promoting positive attitudes and behaviors towards gender bias, thereby fostering awareness and instigating societal transformation.