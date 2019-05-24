Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami became the butt of all jokes when he accidentally addressed Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone while trying to be the first to announce the updates on the Lok Sabha Elections. His goof-up on national television didn't go unnoticed and even Sunny Leone had taken a dig at the blunder asking by how many votes she was leading in the election. And now Manforce condom brand has poked fun at Arnab in the most creative way possible.

Taking it to their official social media handles, the condom brand shared a note saying that the nation knows that Sunny Leone is always on Arnab's mind as well. Sunny Leone is the brand ambassador for the condom brand.

Take a look.