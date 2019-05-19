The exit poll for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency is out and Sumalatha is likely to emerge victorious by defeating Nikhil Kumar. The majority of exit poll have predicted her victory.

India Today-Axis Poll and Republic TV exit poll have stated that Sumalatha, actress and wife of late former Congress leader Ambareesh, is likely to defeat Nikhil Kumaraswamy, actor and son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Likewise, Suvarna News and TV9 are also expecting Sumalatha to defeat Nikhil. However, Times Now predicts the latter to have the last laugh in the what is considered to be a prestigious seat for the JD(S).

Sumalatha contested as an independent contestant after Congress, owing to the coalition compulsions, gave away the seat to its partner JD(S). The BJP too supported her candidature and did not field any candidate.

She got the backing from a section of Congress workers which seem to have benefited her to a large extent. The yesteryear actress was actively supported by Challenging Star Darshan and Rocking Star Yash.

Among the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Mandya hogged all the attention and it was spiced up by HDK's attack on Sumalatha and her star campaigners - Darshan and Yash.

Coming to entire Karnataka, the BJP is once again getting the maximum Lok Sabha seats. The polls indicate that it is likely to get 18 seats.