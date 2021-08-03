Learning lessons from the first and second waves, Bengaluru, which remains the COVID hotspot of Karnataka, is taking action early. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday took several measures to control the spread of COVID-19, for which it is even working with the city police to raise awareness among people on the need to follow Covid rules in the city. Additionally, BBMP is keeping a close vigil on the borders.

Seeing how neighboring states are witnessing a spike in COVID cases again, those entering Bengaluru must undergo mandatory institutional quarantine. "Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don't, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine," the Chief Commissioner of the agency Gaurav Gupta told reporters.

Gupta said strict measures need to be taken to control the Covid spread in the city while instructing the authorities to penalize and file cases against those flouting rules. Noting that a large number of migrants from Kerala and Maharashtra are coming to the city, the Chief Commissioner said separate teams have been deployed at major bus stops and railway stations in this regard.

Follow COVID rules

The BBMP chief further stressed on the importance of following other COVID-19 guidelines, which include adhering to the timings of night curfew in the city from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Police officials are instructed to ensure Covid rules are followed in crowded areas like markets, malls, temples, hotels and restaurants.

Gupta said if the COVID rules are flouted, a fine must be imposed, strict measures must be taken to contain COVID at zonal level and COVID awareness must be raised through loudspeakers. If areas report three or more cases, they must be turned into containment zones to stop further spread of the virus.

Echoing BBMP chief's instructions, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said cases will be filed against those who are not following Covid rules.