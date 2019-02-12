Manchester United welcomes Paris Saint Germain to Old Trafford in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash on February 12.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The match between Manchester United and PSG will start at 8 pm local time and 1:30 am IST (Wednesday).

Sony Ten 2 & HD 2 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Manchester United vs PSG preview

Eleven games unbeaten since the departure of Jose Mourinho but expect Old Trafford to be bouncing like never before when PSG comes to Manchester on Tuesday night.

When the Champions League draw threw up this encounter, the narrative was bordering on how many PSG would score past a struggling team and a disjointed dressing room. Only two months hence and the mood around the fixture has taken a complete turn and a lot of it has to do with new management at Old Trafford.

Manchester United is smiling again and playing some delectably eye-catching football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former Molde manager, only a caretaker at United is taking very good care of his players as he has crossed every hurdle put in front him – Paul Pogba is dictating games, Anthony Martial is turning defenders around, Marcus Rashford is scoring goals and David De Gea is doing things only he can.

While things are falling in place in Manchester, Paris has a couple of things to worry about. Their star forward Neymar will miss the tie due to injury and their Uruguayan number 9 Edinson Cavani has joined him in the injured list. Marco Verratti has just returned from injury and may not last the entire 90 minutes.

But PSG is a team studded with attacking talent as they still have the likes of Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler in their cavalry. PSG has flattered to deceive in the knockouts of the Champions League and that has got a lot to do with what the cognoscenti term "Champions League Pedigree" which roughly means the big game mentality. But this time they have Gianluigi Buffon and Mbappe is a World Cup winner.

United, on their part, also has a World Cup winner and he is in the form of his life. If PSG is to take something away from Old Trafford back across the English Channel, they will have to keep Pogba quiet. PSG will also be wary of another Frenchman called Martial who scored a world-class solo goal in the weekend against Fulham.

Probable XIs

Manchester United: David De Gea; Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

PSG: Gianluigi Buffon; Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Marquinhos, Marco Verratti; Christopher Nkunku, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler; Kylian Mbappe

Global TV Listings: