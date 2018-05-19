Manchester United take on Chelsea in the 2018 FA Cup final as both clubs look to end the season with a trophy to boot at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 19 May. The Red Devils beat Tottenham Hotspur en route to the finals while the Blues got the better of Southampton.

When is Manchester United v Chelsea and how to watch it on TV, online in India

The Premier League outing between Manchester United and Chelsea will start at 5:00 pm local and :9:30 pm IST. Studio coverage of the game will be available from 8:30 pm IST.

Sony Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on SonyLiv.

Manchester United vs Chelsea preview

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have been at loggerheads with each other this season after the duo fell out after Mourinho called him a "little man" and "fake"in a press conference in the first half of the season.

With Conte widely reported to leave Chelsea this summer, the match could be the Italian's last in charge of the Blues - who will be desperate to give their fans something to cheer about after finishing outside of the Champions League spots while United ended in second place in the Premier League.

This will be Chelsea's second FA Cup final in back to back years, having lost to Arsenal last year. Conte was quick to downbeat his team's chances before the game, stating that United arre clear favourites, given their league position this season and their performance agaiinst Tottenham in the semi-finals.

History suggests that it will be difficult for Conte, who has never won a knockout competition as a manager. Mourinho has a case packed with 12 cups, to go along with his plethora of league titles/ However, he has not won the FA Cup since leading Chelsea to victory over United in 2007. With four Carabao Cup triumphs, however, the Portuguese has proven cup pedigree and will be a fierce opponent.

Team News

Ross Barkley returned from injury in Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Newcastle and is available, though is unlikely to start after a poor performance at St. James' Park. David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu remain out through injury.

United welcome back talisman Romelu Lukaku from injury with the Belgian likely to play some part on Saturday, having been on the sidelines since the 2-1 win over Arsenal three weeks ago.