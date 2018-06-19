Manchester United have confirmed on June 18 that their goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed a season-long loan move to Sheffield United. He will play the 2018-19 season in the Championship.

A statement on Manchester United's official website read, "Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed a season-long loan move to Championship side Sheffield United."

Dean Henderson decided to join Sheffield United on loan just days after committing his future to the Red Devils. The 21-year-old earlier signed a two year deal with Jose Mourinho's side, with an option of further extending it by one more year.

The England Under 21 international spent four years at Manchester United's academy, before being sent out on loan by the English Premier League club. So far, he has had loan spells at Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town. Now, he has signed for Sheffield Town on loan.

Dean Henderson did well during his last loan spell at Shrewsbury Town. He now wants to build on his last season's performance at Sheffield United.

"I can't wait to go there to build on the last season, I had at Shrewsbury," Dean Henderson said during an interview with ManUtd.com.

"It's in the division above and showing that progression by going on to the next bigger stage, in front of 30,000 passionate fans at Bramall Lane. I can't wait to go there and perform and connect with them. I'm sure it will be a successful season.

"Sheffield United are a massive club and it's a massive city for football. They've got that rivalry with Sheffield Wednesday and I'm looking forward to those games coming up as well. I can't wait to get there and push up the division."

Dean Henderson is not the first Manchester United player to join Sheffield United on loan. In recent years, Joe Riley and James Wilson have joined the Blades on loan and the goalkeeper says he has already held talks with Riley.

"Funnily enough I spoke to Joe last night about the manager. He spoke really highly of him and, speaking to Chris Wilder, he has come across as really delighted to have me," the goalkeeper added.

"It was a no-brainer and it gives me the platform to go there, play games and, hopefully, be a key part of the success there next season.

"I like the fact he's a Sheffield lad and a Sheffield United fan. He is really passionate about where he wants the club to go and he wants hungry, ambitious young players to help him do that. It's good as I'm an ambitious lad and, hopefully, we'll hit it off well."