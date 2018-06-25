Manchester United wanted to strengthen their back four for the last season and thus, they signed Victor Lindelof. The central defender came to Old Trafford from the Portuguese club, Benfica in the summer transfer window of 2017.

Unfortunately for Victor Lindelof, his debut season did not go as per the plan. The Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho did not play him regularly and he was also blamed for Manchester United's defeat to Huddersfield Town.

But, Victor Lindelof has overcome early difficulties and he went on to showcase why the English Premier League club paid top dollars to Benfica in bringing him to England in the last summer transfer window.

After the end of the every season and before the start of the new season, there is the summer transfer window. While all this is happening, there is also a pre season tour where each club travels to a different country or other clubs visit them to play a friendly match.

The top clubs in the world travel outside Europe and Manchester United made a trip to the United States of America in the summer of 2017. Victor Lindelof got first hand experience of playing alongside his new teammates and also got to see how big the Red Devils are, globally.

"Being on tour is very important, especially when you're new," Victor Lindelof told the Manchester United's official website.

"It gives you a chance to get to know all the players, the staff and the manager, and learning about the system he wants to play. UCLA [the team base] was a brilliant place to train last year and the weather was good too, which is always a positive thing!"

"Just the whole experience. Being in the States with the club, getting to know all my team-mates and seeing how big United is globally.

"It's always great to travel with the team and experience new things, and, of course, meet all the fans around the world. I have great memories of the experience."